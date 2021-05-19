A Penn State player has their name penciled in as one of the four finalists for the most prestigious awards in women's soccer.

Nittany Lion forward Ally Schlegel was marked as a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for her performance in the 2021 season.

The award is presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards to the top athlete in 12 different NCAA-sanctioned women's sports. The winner of the award is automatically entered as a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and 2021 Honda Cup awards.

Schlegel led the Big Ten in goals scored for the second straight season with 11. She was named to the All-American first team and was the Big Ten Forward of the Year after her redshirt sophomore campaign.

The Parker, Colorado native is the seventh player in program history to be nominated for the award.

The winner will be announced next week after a vote by NCAA administrators.

