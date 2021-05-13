After a 12-3-1 season in 2021, two members of the Penn State women’s soccer team have gained national honors.

Ally Schlegel was named first team All-American and Frankie Tagliaferri was named second team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Thursday.

Schlegel adds another accolade to her resume after being named 2021 Big Ten Forward of the Year, 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, two-time first team All-North Region and two-time first team All-Big Ten.

Tagliaferri was named to the All-American second team after leading the Big Ten in points in 2021 and finishing second in goals and assists after her final season as a Nittany Lion.

Tagliaferri is the NCAA’s active leader in games played with 90 while also placing No. 8 in assists (25) and No. 16 in points (79).

