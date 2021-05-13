After a 12-3-1 season in 2021, two members of the Penn State women’s soccer team have gained national honors.
Ally Schlegel was named first team All-American and Frankie Tagliaferri was named second team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Thursday.
Since 1998, Penn State has had at least 1 All-American, first, second or third team, from the @UnitedCoaches in every season except for two (2016, 2017). @allyschlegel34 and @frankiet01 become the 2 latest Nittany Lions to claim All-American honors https://t.co/eMvO1C649b pic.twitter.com/9PvV2j7WLR— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) May 13, 2021
Schlegel adds another accolade to her resume after being named 2021 Big Ten Forward of the Year, 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, two-time first team All-North Region and two-time first team All-Big Ten.
Tagliaferri was named to the All-American second team after leading the Big Ten in points in 2021 and finishing second in goals and assists after her final season as a Nittany Lion.
Tagliaferri is the NCAA’s active leader in games played with 90 while also placing No. 8 in assists (25) and No. 16 in points (79).
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
Penn State's intra-conference opponents for the 2021-22 season have been announced.