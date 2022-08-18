Even with the threat of thunderstorms, hundreds of fans lined Jeffrey Field on Thursday night as Penn State kicked off its season with a home tilt against Georgetown.

The Nittany Lions and the Hoyas battled to a 2-2 draw in an intense match.

Penn State controlled the ball early, but it was the visiting Hoyas who struck first in the 18th minute. The ball leaked out to freshman Henley Tippins, who had time to nestle the shot into the bottom left pocket.

In the 35th minute, a huge collision in the box gave redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel a chance at the penalty spot. Last season’s leading-scorer claimed the team’s first goal, knotting it at 1-1.

In the second half, senior forward Gia Vicari hit a precise shot through the legs of a defender and into the net, putting Georgetown back in front.

The back-and-forth continued as the Nittany Lions responded in the 70th minute. Freshman Amelia White raced along the endline, finding a cross to fifth-year senior Rachel Wasserman, who tapped in the game-tying score.

Penn State had one last opportunity on a free kick from the outside of the box, as a Schlegel strike was just inches away from the top right corner. Instead, it clanked off the goalpost, sealing the 2-2 draw.

New players flash potential

In the first game of the season, fans had the opportunity to see players make their Penn State debuts, with two forwards in particular impressing.

A transfer from USC, fifth-year Penelope Hocking enters with high expectations this year after setting records with the Trojans. Hocking looked dynamic racing along the sidelines for Penn State on Thursday. She finished the game with two shots on goal.

Another player that’s generated excitement is true freshman Amelia White, who never left the game after subbing on in the first half. Like Hocking, White motored up the sideline all night, creating chances with her pace and ball skills.

White notched her first career assist with a perfect pass to Wasserman to tie things up in the second half.

Schlegel the playmaker

Senior forward Ally Schlegel was hard to miss against Georgetown, getting the ball early and often in Penn State’s attack.

The Colorado native secured the blue and white’s first goal of the season on a penalty kick and had several opportunities to add more points to her total.

Named to the Big Ten and the United Soccer Coaches watch lists, Schlegel certainly captured the eyes of many in her first game this year.

She finished with a goal on two shots and looked dangerous up front for the blue and white all night.

The flag goes up

Penn State’s greatest obstacle in the season opener wasn’t the Georgetown defense — it was the linesmen.

The blue and white passed the ball effectively, but attacks fizzled out time after time due to offside violations. The Nittany Lions were charged with seven offside calls on the night.

The most costly of these errors came in the second half, when a would-be equalizer from Schlegel was erased on an offside call.

