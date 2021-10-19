Women's Soccer vs. Indiana_16

The Penn State Women's soccer team join in for a group hug after scoring their second point in the match with a penalty kick from forward Sam Coffey (17) in the second half of the Penn State Women's soccer match against Indiana University on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Jeffery Fields, where Penn State won 3-0 against Indiana University.

 Regan Gross

Riding a three-game winning streak, Penn State finds itself back in the latest edition of the United Soccer Coaches Poll at No. 24.

The Nittany Lions were previously ranked in the top 10 earlier this season, but coach Erica Dambach's side slipped out of the rankings after losing its opening-three Big Ten matches.

As the Big Ten Tournament looms, the blue and white will take on Michigan and Michigan State on the road in the final two games of the regular season.

