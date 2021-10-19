Riding a three-game winning streak, Penn State finds itself back in the latest edition of the United Soccer Coaches Poll at No. 24.

The Nittany Lions were previously ranked in the top 10 earlier this season, but coach Erica Dambach's side slipped out of the rankings after losing its opening-three Big Ten matches.

As the Big Ten Tournament looms, the blue and white will take on Michigan and Michigan State on the road in the final two games of the regular season.

