Penn State’s winning streak lives another day.

The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State 3-1 Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory just five games into the season.

Coach Erica Dambach’s squad got on the board early as forward Ally Schlegel scored off a low cross from Rachel Wasserman near the six-yard box in the eighth minute. The goal was her third of the season.

As it has done all season, Penn State piled on the pressure in the early goings, recording five shots in the game’s opening 20 minutes.

In the 21st minute, Payton Linnehan had a golden opportunity to double the Nittany Lions’ lead, as she found herself one on one with Michigan State goalkeeper Lauren Kozal, but the Spartan keeper was able to deflect her shot wide of goal.

While Penn State was knocking on the door of a second goal, the Spartans found an equalizer in the 27th minute when forward Gia Wahlberg broke through the Nittany Lions’ back line. Goalkeeper Katie Evans came off her line but was unable to stop Wahlberg’s goal-bound shot.

Penn State retook the lead via Frankie Tagliaferri’s third goal of the season on an assist from Sam Coffey, who made a blistering run down the left-hand side to deliver an inch-perfect cross.

Penn State went into halftime with a 2-1 lead, which turned to three in the 74th minute when freshman Elle Kershner scored her first goal as a Nittany Lion.

Despite a tenacious Michigan State pressuring effort, Penn State proved to be too much for the Spartans.

Debut between the posts

Freshman goalkeeper Katie Evans made her first start for Penn State after Kat Asman got the nod in each of the Nittany Lions’ previous four games in 2021.

The keeper from San Diego, California, finished the contest with one save.

Evans is one of just two rostered goalkeepers for the Nittany Lions alongside Asman. The latter did not warm up before the game.

Defensive formation change

Dambach had previously fielded her team’s defense in a three-back formation, but Sunday against the Spartans, the Nittany Lion’s came out in a more traditional-four back with Maddie Myers and Ellie Wheeler as outside backs and Kerry Abello and Eva Alonso as centerbacks.

For the most part, Penn State’s defense weathered the storm, as Michigan State increased its offensive pressure in the second half.

However, the Nittany Lions’ back line had several shaky moments, most notably in the buildup to Wahlberg’s goal.

Questionable lead maintenance doesn't prove fatal

Against the Spartans, the Nittany Lions took the lead only to see it canceled out minutes later, a scenario that occurred against both Rutgers and Northwestern in 2021.

Other than in its season-opening defeat to the Scarlet Knights in which it led twice, Penn State hasn’t had much trouble digging itself out of a hole, thanks to its first-rate attack and lack of defensive quality of its opponents.

When the Nittany Lions’ went down a goal Thursday against Indiana, it took them just eight minutes to equalize and take the lead.

Against Michigan State, Penn State held a 1-0 lead for 19 minutes before conceding the equalizing goal.

Once again, the mistake didn’t doom their result, as the Nittany Lions scored two more to seal the 3-1 victory.

