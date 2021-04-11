Pull out your sharpie, because Penn State is moving on in the Big Ten Tournament.

The blue and white emerged from the stormy conditions with a 3-1 win over Indiana to reach the conference semifinals.

Indiana took initiative to start the match and put the Nittany Lions under pressure in the early goings.

Penn State goalkeeper Kat Asman was forced to make two saves in the opening five minutes as the Hoosiers nearly converted from a header following a corner and a freekick at the top of the box.

After struggling under the pressure in the opening 10 minutes of the game, redshirt sophomore Ally Schlegel put Penn State up 1-0 against the initial run of play.

Following the goal, Indiana lost its starting goalkeeper Bethany Kopel after the senior stopper was forced to exit the match with an injury.

The Hoosiers nearly leveled the score following a strong run of possession, but the initial pass was played to an Indiana player in an offside position.

The blue and white crept back into the match after suffering for much of the early going as the match sat on a knife’s edge in the final stages of the first half.

Indiana spurned two excellent chances to tie the match in the last 10 minutes, but Asman managed to make a save one-on-one with Avery Lockwood and Melania Forbes sent her shot into the side netting for a goal kick.

Right after a third well-worked Indiana opportunity, Frankie Tagliaferri put Penn State up 2-0 with only 12 seconds left in the half.

Indiana looked threatening to start the second half as the Hoosiers possessed well and patiently created chances against Penn state who entered the half lacking intensity.

Tagliaferri had a golden opportunity at the top of the six-yard box saved by second choice keeper Briede as the home team nearly caught Indiana out in transition for a third time.

Following Tagliaferri’s shot, Sam Coffey almost teed up Schlegel to score her 11th goal of the season but the Penn State striker was not able to get enough power behind the shot.

Schlegel would find her 11th finish of the season only minutes later as the Colorado native took a deft touch around Briede for an easy tap in following a low cross from Rachel Wasserman.

In the 73rd minute of the match, Indiana pulled one back in spectacular fashion as Anna Bennett launched a screamer into the upright of Asman’s goal for the Hoosiers.

After Bennett’s goal, the Hoosiers came to life offensively as the away side attempted to lengthen its stay in the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State saw out the final 15 minutes of the match without conceding again to defeat Indiana 3-1 as the rain poured over Jeffrey Field.

Indiana with control early

The Hoosiers looked the more dominant side for much of the game.

Penn State did not possess the ball in the final third until the ninth minute of the game. The Nittany Lions’s first shot would not come until the 12th minute which was converted into a goal by Schlegel.

The home side struggled to find a foothold in the first half as Indiana’s pressure and physicality stunned Penn State.

Indiana looked close to finding a way back into the first half with a number of threatening chances on target, but Asman and the linesman’s offside flag bailed out the blue and white on a number of occasions.

To open the second half, Indiana started on the front foot once more with methodical possession but the Nittany Lions were able to absorb the Hoosier attacks with strong defense.

Asman the difference maker

Regional weekend started with a flurry of chances for Indiana but the Hoosiers were unable to convert any of its 15 shots largely due to Asman’s work in the Penn State goal.

The redshirt sophomore put in an impressive first half with three saves after her side came under fire early.

Penn State also had three chances on target and six shots total but neither Kopel nor substitute Chloe Briede could stop the Nittany Lions from scoring two goals in the first period.

In the second half, Asman lost her clean sheet to a world class rocket from Bennett, but kept Indiana at bay to total five saves on the day.

Penn State’s clinical counterattacking

The blue and white commanded the scoreline against Indiana, but the Hoosiers’ organization provided for a much closer game than the scoreline suggests.

The Nittany Lions played direct and used the verticality of the field to their advantage. Penn State’s stout defending high up the field allowed the home side to launch devastating counters.

Despite the Hoosiers outshooting Penn State, the blue and white’s clinical finishing was exemplified particularly by Schlegel.

Schlegel averages under three shots per game but leads the Big Ten in goals this season. The striker’s clinical finishing was on full display, as she put all three of shots on target and turned two of the shots into goals.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State baseball falls apart late, falls to Purdue in neutral-site matchup Penn State entered Sunday’s game with a chance to clinch its second series win and first ser…