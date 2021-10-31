Penn State was given a rock in its Halloween bag this year with an early Big Ten Tournament exit.

The Nittany Lions leave Ann Arbor with a 3-1 loss from Michigan, advancing the Wolverines to the semifinals.

The Wolverines wasted no time getting on the board. Fifth-year senior Nicki Hernandez leaped up and headed in a corner to give the maize and blue a goal in the 10th minute.

Michigan found the back of the net again with a strike from junior forward Dani Wolfe in the 21st minute of the match.

Penn State managed to get on the board with a goal in the 86th minute with a goal from redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel.

The Wolverines’ sophomore midfielder Kacey Lawrence put in the dagger in the 90th minute of the game.

However, Michigan dominated in possession and it was its control that ultimately secured the win for the maize and blue.

Here are the three biggest storylines from Sunday’s game.

Wolverines start hot again

Michigan did not come out with any tricks, but it did find a lot of treats early.

The Wolverines’ offense dominated the opening minutes firing off multiple shots on Penn State redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman.

In the first half, the Michigan offense racked up five shots on the goal and 12 shots in total.

The Wolverines’ attack out shot the Nittany Lions 12-4 in the first 45 minutes.

The maize and blue found the net early in the match on the Hernandez header, who secured her seventh goal of the season.

This is nothing new for Michigan. The last time the Wolverines squared off against the Nittany Lions, they striked in the 18th minute, which set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Penn State’s defense leaves questions

Coming into the season, Penn State introduced a new defensive scheme — a back-three system.

The formation is supposed to allow for more movement of the ball and to be able to circulate possession into the Nittany Lions’ playmakers.

On Sunday the defensive system showed its flaws.

Michigan’s offense was having a field day on the Penn State defense pounding in shots left and right.

The three center backs did the opposite of what the tactic was supposed to, and the whole game, Penn State was backpedaling.

The Nittany Lions had to defend so much that they could not move the ball offensively the whole game.

The blue and white only had six shots on net and 10 shots on goal in 90 minutes.

Michigan makes its case

In the regular season, Michigan has been on the outside looking in.

There have been two clear top teams in Rutgers and then Purdue, but Michigan could potentially do some damage down the road.

Against a Penn State team that gave Rutgers a game earlier in the year, the Wolverines dominated on both sides of the ball.

Michigan kept Penn State out of the net and managed to fire in a bunch of solid shots giving Asman a long day between the goalposts.

Coming into the postseason conference play, the Wolverines ignited with back-to-back wins over Penn State and Maryland, and now, they extend their win streak to three.

With the win today, Michigan either faces off against No. 2 Purdue or No. 7 Ohio State.

The Wolverines have already taken down the Boilermakers this season 2-1, setting up a potential championship bid for the maize and blue.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE