The United Soccer Coaches issued their updated NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer rankings earlier Tuesday afternoon.

In on the women’s side of the standings, UCLA finished in the top spot, riding a five-game win streak with its most recent being a 2-1 victory against North Carolina.

Penn State dropped from No. 8 to No. 11 following a 2-0 loss to Stanford and 1-0 victory over Santa Clara.

The Nittany Lions will take on Liberty on Thursday looking to regain ground in the poll.

