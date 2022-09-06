Women's Soccer vs. Indiana

Forward Jilly Shimkin (8) takes a shot toward the Indiana goal during the Penn State women's soccer match against Indiana University on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Jeffrey Field. Penn State defeated Indiana 3-0.

 Regan Gross

The United Soccer Coaches issued their updated NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer rankings earlier Tuesday afternoon.

In on the women’s side of the standings, UCLA finished in the top spot, riding a five-game win streak with its most recent being a 2-1 victory against North Carolina.

Penn State dropped from No. 8 to No. 11 following a 2-0 loss to Stanford and 1-0 victory over Santa Clara.

The Nittany Lions will take on Liberty on Thursday looking to regain ground in the poll.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.