Two days before it takes the field for the first time in the 2021 postseason, No. 6 Penn State has finally learned its opponent.

The regular-season conference champion Nittany Lions were set to take on the winner of the match between Michigan and Indiana originally scheduled for Thursday at Jeffrey Field, but the contest was postponed to Friday because of coronavirus issues within the Wolverines' squad.

Both teams announced Friday that the match was declared a no-contest "out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with medical experts," according to a Michigan press release.

The decision eliminates the Wolverines from Big Ten Tournament contention and advances the Hoosiers to the Big Ten Regional Final against Penn State Sunday at 2 p.m.

Michigan becomes the second team to drop out of the competition due to coronavirus-related concerns, as Nebraska suffered the same fate Thursday after electing to forfeit its match against Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions defeated Indiana 2-1 at home March 4.

The Hoosiers finished the regular season in fifth place in the conference with a 6-4-1 overall record.

The winner of the match between Penn State and Indiana will advance to the four-team Big Ten Tournament to take on either Ohio State or Rutgers in the semifinals. The contest will take place at the highest remaining seed's home field.

