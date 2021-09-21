Penn State dropped four spots to No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week.
The Nittany Lions lost their only game from this past week in a narrow 2-1 defeat to now-No. 9 Rutgers.
The matchup against Rutgers marked the first time either side faced off against a Big Ten opponent in 2021.
The blue and white continues its in-conference slate against unranked Northwestern on Sept. 23 in Happy Valley.
Sunday marked the start week of Big Ten play after a couple of weeks of nonconference competition.