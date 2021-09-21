Penn State dropped four spots to No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week.

The Nittany Lions lost their only game from this past week in a narrow 2-1 defeat to now-No. 9 Rutgers.

United Soccer Coaches has released the latest NCAA and NJCAA rankings, sponsored by @Verizon. #NCAASoccer https://t.co/Ig21K5HlSd pic.twitter.com/QuPYIJqhRI — United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) September 21, 2021

The matchup against Rutgers marked the first time either side faced off against a Big Ten opponent in 2021.

The blue and white continues its in-conference slate against unranked Northwestern on Sept. 23 in Happy Valley.

