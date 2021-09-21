Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Wheeler (16)

Forward Ellie Wheeler (16) trips over a Minnesota player during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Minnesota on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Golden Gophers 3-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State dropped four spots to No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week.

The Nittany Lions lost their only game from this past week in a narrow 2-1 defeat to now-No. 9 Rutgers.

The matchup against Rutgers marked the first time either side faced off against a Big Ten opponent in 2021.

The blue and white continues its in-conference slate against unranked Northwestern on Sept. 23 in Happy Valley.

