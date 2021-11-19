Penn State women's soccer takes down USC in penalty kicks, advances to 3rd round of NCAA Tournament

Penn State extended its championship hopes Friday in Southern California, knocking off USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions played upset, defeating the Trojans in penalty kicks, sinking five, as opposed to USC’s three, to advance to the third round.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman saved 11 of 13 shots she faced during regulation and overtime.

She kept the ball rolling in penalty kicks, stopping one of the four Trojans attempts, enough to get the job done.

With the win, the blue and white will now face South Carolina on Sunday looking to earn a spot in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

Redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel scored the first goal in the 21st minute of the first half on an assist from fifth-year senior defensive midfielder Kerry Abello. She then tacked on her second of the game in the 57th minute.

Senior forward Penelope Hocking briefly tied the game for USC on a goal early in the second half off an assist from freshman forward Simone Jackson.

USC tied it once again with just under five minutes to go in regulation, forcing overtime and eventually penalty kicks.

Sam Coffey, Jordan Canniff, Maud Asbroek, Cori Dyke and Schlegel all found the back of the net for the Nittany Lions in penalty kicks to keep the Nittany Lions’ season alive.

Penn State seems to be clicking on all cylinders at the right time, and that could be a dangerous sign for its opponents.

Here are three key takeaways from Friday’s match.

Penalty kill dagger

Penn State looked like it had the game wrapped up in regulation, but USC forced overtime thanks to a goal with less than five minutes left.

After 20 extra minutes of action, a winner still wasn’t decided, and the two sides went to penalty kicks to see who would advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was ultimately Schlegel, who had the two goals in regulation, that sent in the game-winning penalty kick for the blue and white.

Schlegel steps up

On a team full of leadership and experience, Schlegel took charge on the attacking side of the ball to lead the Nittany Lions to a victory.

With two goals in today’s match, Schlegel has now scored seven goals in her last seven games played.

While the blue and white has plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball, an individual effort never hurts in order to get the job done, especially in the tournament.

Asman stands out

Asman was locked in early on, stymying a plethora of Trojan chances.

She stopped 11 total shots against the Trojans, which set her season best, including a diving save in the first half off a shot by junior midfielder Croix Bethune of USC.

When it counted most, though, she stepped up, stopping one of the Trojans’ penalty kicks and advancing Penn State to the next round.

