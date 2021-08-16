Penn State received some large preseason praise Monday.

The Nittany Lions were tabbed as the 2021 Big Ten favorite, per a poll of the conference’s 14 head coaches. The same poll has picked the blue and white every year since 2003.

Penn State’s most recent Big Ten title came in 2019, and it held the best record in the regular season last year before being eliminated by Iowa in the tournament.

Sam Coffey, Ally Schlegel and Kerry Abello were all named players to watch. Last season, Schlegel and Coffey were named player of the year at their respective positions.

Penn State is ranked 10th in the national poll and begins its season at home on August 19th against UMass.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE