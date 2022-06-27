Penn State women's soccer vs. Northwestern, Coffey (17)

Midfielder Sam Coffey (17) attempts to get past a Northwestern player during the Penn State women's soccer game against Northwestern at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in University Park, Pa. The Wildcats beat the Nittany Lions 2-1.

Exactly two weeks after being called up to the USWNT, Sam Coffey gathered another career accolade Monday.

Coffey was named the National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Month for June.

The stand out Nittany Lion had a productive month for Portland Thorns FC, leading the league in passing percentage in June.

As a Nittany Lion, Coffey was an All-Big Ten first-team honoree twice and was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year following the 2020-21 season.

This is the New York native’s first monthly honor since joining the NWSL.

