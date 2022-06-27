Exactly two weeks after being called up to the USWNT, Sam Coffey gathered another career accolade Monday.

Coffey was named the National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Month for June.

Sam Coffey x Rookie of the Month The perfect blend ☕Congrats @sscofff on being selected as the June Rookie of the Month, presented by @ally#AllTheAction — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 27, 2022

The stand out Nittany Lion had a productive month for Portland Thorns FC, leading the league in passing percentage in June.

As a Nittany Lion, Coffey was an All-Big Ten first-team honoree twice and was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year following the 2020-21 season.

This is the New York native’s first monthly honor since joining the NWSL.

