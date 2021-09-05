After winning its first four games in near-dominating fashion, Penn State suffered its first loss of the season to the Central Florida Knights, losing 2-1 on Sunday night.

The Nittany Lions trailed early in the first half after a Knights goal by Kristen Scott, but Sam Coffey scored for Penn State just a few minutes later to even the score at one.

Scott later scored the go-ahead goal for Central Florida in the second half after a lengthy weather delay.

Unlike the rest of its games this season, the offense could not find a consistent rhythm in Sunday’s match.

After scoring multiple goals in every game so far this season, the Nittany Lions were only able to muster up one goal on seven shots, four of them coming on goal.

For only the third time this season, the Nittany Lions allowed the opposing team to score.

Central Florida broke the scoreless tie in the first half before adding the eventual game-winning goal later on.

The Nittany Lions will now move on to play at Virginia on Thursday and will look to avenge their first loss of the season.

Offense struggles in rainy affair

The most consistent part of Erica Dambach’s team so far this season has been its offense, as it had scored multiple goals in every game coming into Sunday’s match.

That was not the case Sunday, however. Penn State did not create many opportunities throughout the match and struggled to get into an offensive rhythm.

There were a host of factors, such as UCF’s swarming defense and more than an hour-long weather delay, which contributed to the Nittany Lions not getting much going offensively.

Penn State was not able to generate much offense whatsoever Sunday and came away with its first loss of the season as a result.

Weather delay a big factor

Despite being outplayed on both sides of the ball in Sunday’s match, it seemed as if Penn State had begun garnering some momentum on its side before a lightning delay threw all of it away.

The game was delayed for over an hour due to lightning in the Orlando area.

It seemed for a while as if the game was going to be called due to the length of the delay, but around 9:30 p.m. the officials called both teams back onto the field and resumed the match.

Kristen Scott scored her second goal of the game for Central Florida shortly after returning from the delay, and it was clear that the weather delay threw a wrench in the Nittany Lions’ momentum.

Late chance denied

Penn State had its fair share of opportunities throughout the contest, including 15 shots taken, seven of which came on goal. They were only able to capitalize once, however.

Coffey was the lone Nittany Lion to score Sunday, as she added her second goal of the season in the first half to even the score at one.

Later in the game, however, Coffey had a chance to even the score again with just under two minutes remaining in the second half.

Her shot was stopped by Knights’ goalkeeper Caroline DeLisle, and that would be the last opportunity the Nittany Lions got.

