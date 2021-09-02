A strong offensive showing and a noteworthy game between the posts allowed No. 7 Penn State to take down No. 13 West Virginia for its fourth consecutive victory Thursday in Morgantown.

Coach Erica Dambach’s team remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 triumph over the Mountaineers.

The Nittany Lions and Mountaineers each started the match on the front foot, racking up four shots apiece in the first 20 minutes.

Penn State found the breakthrough in the 30th minute on sophomore Ellie Wheeler’s first goal of the season, assisted by fifth-year senior Sam Coffey.

Seconds later, fifth-year senior center back Kerry Abello found the back of the net to double the Nittany Lions’ lead, providing a 2-0 advantage that held through halftime.

The game’s second period was rather uneventful compared to its predecessor, as the Nittany Lions failed to register a shot through the latter 45 minutes.

Penn State sustained its lead for the most part without threatening in the attacking third, and at the other end, West Virginia saw each of its offensive attempts thwarted despite its total of eight shots on goal through 90 minutes.

Scoring early and often

Penn State’s pair of first-half goals came in quick succession and helped set the tone for the rest of the match.

The Mountaineers never looked dangerous enough to challenge the Nittany Lions’ lead as Penn State remained in control to close out the win.

The explosive sequence of goals against West Virginia on Thursday evening closely resembled the Nittany Lions’ 4-0 win over La Salle on Aug. 22, in which Payton Linnehan scored a first-half hat trick in the span of just four minutes.

Asman comes through in goal

In playing its highest-ranked opponent of the season thus far, Penn State was going to need a big performance from its goalkeeper.

Katherine Asman delivered with five saves in the first half and added another late in the game’s second period.

The redshirt junior made a combined seven saves in Penn State’s preceding three matches, conceding only two goals thus far. Thursday’s win marked Asman’s second clean sheet of the season and eighth in her collegiate career.

Perfect through four

Penn State’s win over West Virginia keeps the blue and white’s perfect season alive through the first four games.

With three of their next four contests each coming on the road against ranked opponents in No. 18 Central Florida, No. 3 Virginia and No. 16 Rutgers, the Nittany Lions’ unblemished run should generate crucial momentum going into the most challenging part of their schedule.

