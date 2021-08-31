Penn State's three-game winning streak to start the season has it ranked inside the nation's top 10.

United Soccer Coaches' updated rankings, released on Tuesday, once again placed the Nittany Lions in the No. 7 position.

Coach Erica Dambach's team has won each of its first three games at home against UMass, La Salle and Hofstra by a combined score of 9-2.

Other Big Ten teams with a top-25 national ranking include Rutgers at No. 16, an improvement from its previous placement at No. 22, and Michigan who fell to No. 24 after its No. 18 ranking a week ago. Ohio State received 53 votes, but did not crack the top 25.

Penn State will go on the road for five consecutive games from Sept. 2 to Sept. 19, beginning with a contest against No. 13 West Virginia in Morgantown on Thursday.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

+2 Penn State’s women’s soccer is still ‘tuning’ new defensive system Penn State beat undefeated Hotsfra to pick up its third win of the season on Sunday to remai…