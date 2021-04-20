After dropping out of the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, Penn State has fallen to No. 9 in the latest United Soccer Coaches' Poll.

Check out the latest NCAA Division I and II Men's and Women's National Rankings, Sponsored by @verizon! You can view the top five in the four polls here, then see the full rankings at the link below ⬇️ https://t.co/N8uSTPqNcO pic.twitter.com/rOKXzc0wCx — United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) April 20, 2021

The Nittany Lions sat at No. 4 prior to an upset loss to Iowa last Thursday, which provided cause for the blue and white to drop five spots.

Penn State was last ranked No. 9 on March 23 before climbing into the top five in the last poll.

The blue and white had the furthest drop of any team in the top 25 for this week's ranking cycle.

