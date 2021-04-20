Penn State Women's Soccer vs Iowa, B1G Semi-Finals, Dyke (5)
Midfielder Cori Dyke (5) collides with an Iowa player during Penn State women’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final game against Iowa on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Jeffrey Field. Iowa beat Penn State 1-0.

 Lily LaRegina

After dropping out of the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, Penn State has fallen to No. 9 in the latest United Soccer Coaches' Poll.

The Nittany Lions sat at No. 4 prior to an upset loss to Iowa last Thursday, which provided cause for the blue and white to drop five spots.

Penn State was last ranked No. 9 on March 23 before climbing into the top five in the last poll.

The blue and white had the furthest drop of any team in the top 25 for this week's ranking cycle.

