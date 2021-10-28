Three Penn State players have received high recognition from the Big Ten.

Fifth-year senior defender Kerry Abello and fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey were listed on the All-Big Ten first team and redshirt junior attacker Ally Schlegel made the All-Big Ten second team.

Abello has been a captain of the Nittany Lions for two seasons and has now racked up her third All-Big Ten team recognition.

The blue and white's leading scorer Sam Coffey has also been a captain of the team for two seasons and is tied for the third-most goals in the Big Ten with 8.

Schlegel had a quieter start to the season but has picked up the pace and had the game-winning goal in the 2-1 upset win over Purdue.

Coach Erica Dambach's crew begins postseason play on Oct. 31 as Penn State heads to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Around the Big Ten | Rutgers women’s soccer seals title, Purdue bounces back from loss The final two days of action in the Big Ten saw eight teams solidify their place in the Big …