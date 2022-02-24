A trio of Penn State stars will represent the United States on the youth level this spring but not against international foes.

Ally Schlegel, Payton Linnehan and Kate Wiesner were called up to the under-23 national team for the 2022 Thorns Spring Invitational.

Called 🆙Kate Wiesner, Ally Schlegel and Payton Linnehan were called up to the U-23 WYNT. 🇺🇸⚽️They represent three of four players from the Big Ten, and PSU is tied with Virginia for most players on the roster.https://t.co/kwOX7WiR6K#WeAre pic.twitter.com/p9VPw00gP2 — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) February 24, 2022

Penn State and Virginia were the only two teams with three players on the 22-woman squad. The Nittany Lions represent three of four players invited from Big Ten programs.

But rather than take on other national teams, the group will compete in a preseason tournament against NWSL sides like the Chicago Red Stars, Portland Thorns FC and the OL Reign.

The three Nittany Lions will have a chance to compete against Penn State alumna and former teammate Sam Coffey, who signed with the Thorns in January.

