Penn State got off to a slow start in its season opener, with no team scoring in the first half — but that didn’t last long once the closing 45 minutes began.

The blue and white downed UMass 3-1 to claim its first win of the 2021 fall season Thursday.

UMass got the scoring going in the opening minutes of the second half with a goal in the 49th minute from freshman forward Chandler Pedolzky.

But in no time at all, Nittany Lion midfielder Sam Coffey fired one into the back for Penn State, tying the game up 1-1.

After the tying goal, the floodgates opened for Penn State — as it scored back-to-back goals putting the Nittany Lions up 3-1.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ favorable season opener.

Quiet first half

Both teams looked like they were in their first game of the season with not a lot of action in the first half.

In the first 45 minutes, neither team was able to find the back of the net.

Penn State won the first half in the shooting department, outshooting UMass 9-5.

For most of the first half, the Nittany Lions were in Minutemen terrority.

Penn State forced seven corners in the first half, but the blue and white was not able to stick one in the net. In the nine shots the Nittany Lions took, only one of the shots was on target.

Redshirt junior attackman Ally Schlegel led Penn State in shots in the first half with three of the nine shots taken.

But, even with multiple opportunities at a goal, neither team could put itself on the board.

Schlegel and Penn State offense gets hot

It was a quiet start for the Penn State offense, but that would only be true for the first half.

The Nittany Lions were down early in the second half, sure. It only took one goal for the blue and white to get going, however.

The blue and white’s leading goal scorer last season looked like herself in the second half.

Schlegel led Penn State in shots taken with five and scored her first goal of the season in the 56th minute.

But it was not all Schlegel doing the work, as she received help from her fellow Nittany Lions Coffey and Payton Linnehan, who each had themselves a goal.

Penn State finished the game with 20 shots, nine of them being on target.

Nittany Lion defense looks sharp

Penn State’s defense held up to the test of the UMass offense.

The Nittany Lions held the Minutemen to a scoreless first half and only allowed two shots on target and five shots in total.

Early in the second half, the blue and white had a hiccup that turned in a goal— but that was the only offense UMass had all game.

Penn State held the Minutemen to only seven shots the whole game.

The defense was led by Nittany Lions Mieke Schiemann and Maddie Myers, who did not let UMass get close to the net.

Penn State’s defense held its own in the season opener, even with a shorter offseason.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE