It didn’t take long for Penn State to get back in the win column.

The Nittany Lions defeated Northwestern 4-1 Thursday in the second contest of a three-game road trip, moving to 1-1 on the young campaign.

The opening minutes were a cagey affair as Penn State tried to press aggressively and high up the field, but neither team was able to create meaningful possession.

Sophomore Payton Linnehan nearly put the blue and white ahead in the ninth minute after senior Frankie Tagliaferri played Linnehan into the box with a through ball.

Northwestern utilized a mid-block to try to stifle the blue and white in the middle of the field and was content allowing Penn State to have possession across the backline to attempt long balls over the top.

The Nittany Lions’ early pressure gave them a lead in the 17th minute after redshirt sophomore Ally Schlegel took two defenders to the goal line and cut back to connect with graduate Kristin Schnurr for an easy finish in the middle of the 18-yard box.

Schnurr slotted home Schelgel’s pass with a first-time finish into the bottom right corner of Northwestern goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood’s net to create a 1-0 lead.

As the match went on, Penn State seemed to lose urgency to score and Northwestern found itself on the heels of the Nittany Lions with incessant pressing.

In the final minutes of the first half, Northwestern converted its first and only shot of the opening frame into a leveler in the form of a wonder goal by Josie Aulicino over the helpless arms of Penn State goalkeeper Katherine Asman.

As the blue and white kicked off the second half, both sides looked eager to break the deadlock as Sam Coffey nearly created a chance for Schnurr and Northwestern’s Regan Steigleder missed a header right in front of goal.

Fourteen minutes into the second half, the Nittany Lions won a penalty kick after Tagliaferri was taken down near the top right of the box.

Even though Wood guessed correctly, senior Sam Coffey smashed home the penalty into the bottom left corner past the outstretched netminder — allowing Penn State to take another lead.

The Nittany Lions began to pull away in the second half, as Schlegel rose to meet a back-post corner kick from Coffey with a punishing header into the net.

With 20 minutes left to play, Northwestern looked the more threatening side, creating chances in front of Asman’s goal.

The Wildcats saw all of the ball in this period and seemed to be a quality ball away from putting themselves back in the game.

Penn State managed to put the nail in the coffin with Schlegel’s latching on to a tap in for her second goal of the match after Wood redirected the ball into the Penn State striker’s path.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ inaugural win of the 2021 spring season.

Gamble with three in the back

Coach Erica Dambach has been known to favor a four-three-three formation, but in this game Corey Dyke played deep into the back four like a center back at times.

The Penn State coaching staff’s bet that Northwestern would concede possession of the ball paid off as the Nittany Lions dominated possession.

With three in the back line, Penn State could commit more players to the attack and push the Wildcats deep into their own half.

The blue and white had more control of the ball, which kept Northwestern at bay for large stretches of the game.

Dropping momentum early

The Nittany Lions took initiative by scoring in the opening 20 minutes of the first half, but Northwestern slowly found itself with more and more of the ball as the game progressed.

As the clock winded down to halftime, Northwestern kept up its pressure on Penn State’s possession.

Instead of looking to build a lead, the Nittany Lions looked too content with passing around the backline and ultimately fell victim to an Aulicino leveler.

It was a different story in the second half, however, as the blue and white came out aggressively and scored three to kill the game.

Schlegel shines

The redshirt sophomore looked a threat the whole game, making deep runs toward goal and pressing with great intensity.

Schlegel did well to jump head and shoulders above her defender to finish off a brilliantly rehearsed corner kick from Coffey in the second half.

The striker poached her second goal by doing what a great scorer does: be in the right place at the right time.

Schlegel’s brace came at an important time for the Nittany Lions, as it not only helped see out the team’s first win, but it put the game out of reach when Northwestern looked close to putting itself within range.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE