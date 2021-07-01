Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Celebration

Teammates celebrate midfielder Sam Coffey’s (17) goal during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Minnesota on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Golden Gophers 3-0.

 Lily LaRegina

The Penn State Athletics 2021 season will be starting on the pitch.

Women's soccer will play a 17-game regular season that begins with a seven game nonconference stretch. The opener against Massachusetts on Aug. 19 will be the first Penn State athletic contest of the new year.

The Nittany Lions will host nine home games and travel for eight contests. The regular season will close on Oct. 24 at Michigan State.

Postseason play will begin with the Big Ten Quarterfinals on Oct. 29.

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.