The Penn State Athletics 2021 season will be starting on the pitch.

Women's soccer will play a 17-game regular season that begins with a seven game nonconference stretch. The opener against Massachusetts on Aug. 19 will be the first Penn State athletic contest of the new year.

Our 2021 schedule is out & we’re excited our Aug. 19 home opener will be @Penn_State’s first athletics event of the new year! 📅: https://t.co/DlJeg45WvB#WeAre #PSWS pic.twitter.com/V0b6iWa6L7 — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) July 1, 2021

The Nittany Lions will host nine home games and travel for eight contests. The regular season will close on Oct. 24 at Michigan State.

Postseason play will begin with the Big Ten Quarterfinals on Oct. 29.

