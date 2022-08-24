Penn State women's soccer vs. Ohio State, Abello (2)

Defender, midfielder, and forward Kerry Abello (2) dribbles the ball downfield during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Ohio State beat Penn State 1-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State has cracked the top 10 after the opening week of competition.

The Nittany Lions moved up four spots, from No. 14 to No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings.

In its first two games of the year, the blue and white drew with No. 11 Georgetown, 2-2, before defeating Duquesne 3-0.

Penn State will face No. 21 West Virginia at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, followed by a road matchup with Monmouth on Sunday.

