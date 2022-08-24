Penn State has cracked the top 10 after the opening week of competition.

Cracked the Top-10 in the @UnitedCoaches National Poll!⬆️4 spots from the pre-season rankings!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/vCp3JchqXh — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 24, 2022

The Nittany Lions moved up four spots, from No. 14 to No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings.

In its first two games of the year, the blue and white drew with No. 11 Georgetown, 2-2, before defeating Duquesne 3-0.

Penn State will face No. 21 West Virginia at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, followed by a road matchup with Monmouth on Sunday.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE