After a pair of dominating performances last week, Penn State has restored a top 10 national ranking.

The Nittany Lions currently sit at No. 9 in United Soccer Coaches' newest poll that was released Tuesday.

A 3-0 win over Minnesota Thursday followed by a 4-1 victory against Michigan Sunday has given Penn State its highest position thus far in 2021, as it has previously ranked at No. 13, No. 10, and most recently, No. 11.

The poll's top three remain unchanged, as Florida State, North Carolina and UCLA still lead the pack at No. 1, 2, and 3 respectively.

Alongside Penn State, Rutgers is the only other Big Ten team to make this week's top 25, as the Scarlet Knights place at No. 19.

The Nittany Lions will go on the road to face Iowa Thursday, followed by Nebraska Sunday before their final regular season contest against Maryland at home Saturday, April 3.

