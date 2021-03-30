After another pair of wins, Penn State's stock continues to rise.

A 1-0 win over Iowa and a 3-0 conquest of Nebraska was enough to land the Nittany Lions the No. 6 national ranking in the United Soccer Coaches' poll released Tuesday, three places higher than their position at No. 9 a week ago.

The blue and white recently held the No. 6 ranking at the beginning of the 2019 season before plummeting outside the top 25 and finishing the season at No. 14.

Currently holding an 8-1-1 record with one match left to play in the regular season, coach Erica Dambach's team has not looked back since its initial ranking of No. 13 at the start of the spring season and is currently riding a four-game win streak and nine-game unbeaten run.

With the win over Nebraska, Penn State clinched its 20th overall regular season title and 16th outright.

The Nittany Lions are sandwiched between UCLA at No. 5 and Duke at No. 7.

The Bruins fell outside of the top three after falling to Arizona State 2-1 in overtime Friday.

The Blue Devils also dropped a contest to then-No. 7 West Virginia, which saw them fall from the No. 5 position.

Florida State and North Carolina still stand at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Just one other Big Ten squad has consistently placed in the nation's top 25, as Rutgers fell from No. 19 to No. 24 in this week's poll.

Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field Saturday to conclude the regular season against Maryland.

