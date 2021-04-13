For the first time since 2018, Penn State has landed a top five national ranking.

The Big Ten regular-season champion Nittany Lions reached the No. 4 spot in the newest United Soccer Coaches' poll released Tuesday—good for their highest ranking since Aug. 21, 2018, when they were tabbed at No. 3 in the nation.

Penn State rose two places after its previous ranking at No. 6, which it held each of the last two weeks.

Preceding the Nittany Lions at the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots are Florida State, North Carolina and UCLA, respectively. West Virginia trails Penn State at the No. 5 position.

Currently holding a 10-1-1 record in 2021, coach Erica Dambach's squad will face Iowa Thursday at 5 p.m. eastern time in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament after defeating Indiana 3-1 Sunday in the regional final.

Rutgers remains the only other Big Ten side to make the national top 25. The Scarlet Knights currently sit at No. 22, as they are slated to face Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament's other semifinal matchup Thursday at Jeffrey Field.

