Penn State's run of four consecutive wins has earned it a new national ranking.

In the latest United Soccer Coaches' poll released Tuesday, the Nittany Lions came in at No. 10, which is three places higher than their previous ranking of No. 13 a week ago.

Rutgers is the only other Big Ten team in the top 25, seven spots behind the blue and white at No. 17.

Indiana, who sat at No. 24 a week ago, no longer holds a spot.

Coach Erica Dambach's squad is coming off a 3-1 victory over Michigan State Sunday at home and currently holds a 4-1 overall record.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Columbus Saturday to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

