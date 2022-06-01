Penn State got a big boost to its program on Wednesday evening.

The Nittany Lions announced they landed three transfers to aid in their quest for a Big Ten title. The additions include defender Cassie Hiatt, forward Penelope Hocking and midfielder Olivia Smith.

Let's give our newest Nittany Lions a big Happy Valley welcome! @PennStateWSOC is excited to announce the addition of three transfers to our program, Penelope Hocking, Cassie Hiatt and Olivia Smith!https://t.co/g4Z5XZkFmJ#WeAre pic.twitter.com/SbKPcDGWhS — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) June 1, 2022

Both Hiatt and Hocking are using their extra year of eligibility to play in Happy Valley after transferring from Texas Tech and South California, respectively. Smith joins the program after just one season at Florida State.

Before adding the transfers, the blue and white freshman class was ranked fifth nationally by Top Drawer Soccer.

With the trio of players coming to Happy Valley, the blue and white now has the highest-rated recruiting class in the country.

