Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Linnehan(12)

Midfielder Payton Linnehan (12) runs with the ball during the soccer game against Rutgers at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Rutgers defeated Penn State 3-2.

 Samantha Wilson

Continuing a tradition it started in 2003, Penn State is back on top of the preseason polls.

The annual Big Ten preseason coaches poll declared Penn State and Rutgers to be the early favorites, as the two teams became the first to ever share the top spot in the preseason poll.

Three Big Ten teams will begin the season ranked, with Rutgers debuting at No. 6, while Michigan and Penn State are the No. 9 and No. 14 teams, respectively, in the United Soccer Coaches poll, .

Three Nittany Lions, forward Penelope Hocking, midfielder Payton Linnehan and forward Ally Schlegel, were tabbed as players to watch in the conference, as well.

Hocking enters her first season in Happy Valley after playing four seasons at USC. The fifth-year forward became the Trojans' all-time leading goal-scorer during her time with the team.

Linnehan is set to begin her fourth season with Penn State, coming off a seven goal, three assist campaign last fall.

Schlegel, a repeat player to watch, is in her fifth year in Happy Valley. The Colorado native tied for the team led with 24 total points last season.

