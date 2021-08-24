Penn State has moved up a couple of spots in the rankings after its first weekend of play.

The Nittany Lions are now the No. 7 ranked team in the United Coaches Poll, which is three spots higher than last week's ranking of No. 10.

The blue and white picked up two victories in its first two games, beating UMass 3-1 and La Salle 3-0.

Penn State is the highest ranked Big Ten team in the rankings with four ACC teams ahead of them.

The Nittany Lions will look to improve their placement on Aug. 29 against Hofstra.

