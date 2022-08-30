After starting the season ranked No. 14, Penn State moved into the top 10 last week following a win over Duquesne.

Now, after a pair of victories against West Virginia and Monmouth, the Nittany Lions have moved up to No. 8 in the rankings.

The blue and white has been unstoppable, and looks to continue its win streak in a road game against Stanford on Thursday.

