After starting the season ranked No. 14, Penn State moved into the top 10 last week following a win over Duquesne.
Now, after a pair of victories against West Virginia and Monmouth, the Nittany Lions have moved up to No. 8 in the rankings.
Movin' on up! ⬆️@PennStateWSOC is up two spots in the latest @UnitedCoaches poll.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/AWZtv7qNuw— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) August 30, 2022
The blue and white has been unstoppable, and looks to continue its win streak in a road game against Stanford on Thursday.
