Women's Soccer vs. Indiana

Arms raised in celebration, forward Jordan Canniff (22) congratulates forward Ellie Kershner (24) on scoring the first goal of the game during the Penn State women's soccer match against Indiana University on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Jeffrey Field. Penn State defeated Indiana 3-0.

 Regan Gross

After starting the season ranked No. 14, Penn State moved into the top 10 last week following a win over Duquesne.

Now, after a pair of victories against West Virginia and Monmouth, the Nittany Lions have moved up to No. 8 in the rankings.

The blue and white has been unstoppable, and looks to continue its win streak in a road game against Stanford on Thursday.

