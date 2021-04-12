Penn State is continuing its upward ascent in TopDrawerSoccer's rankings.

The Nittany Lions are up to No. 12 in TopDrawerSoccer's latest top 25 poll.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TopDrawerSoccer/status/1381620634774560780?s=20

The Nittany Lions were formerly ranked No. 14, but after its most recent win in the Big Ten Tournament, the blue and white has jumped two spots in the poll.

This is Penn State's highest ranking by TopDrawerSoccer since being listed at No. 13 prior to the start of the season.

Penn State and Rutgers are the only Big Ten teams to be featured in TopDrawerSoccer's latest poll.

