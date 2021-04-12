Penn State Women's Soccer (3)
Penn State midfielder, Olivia Damico (3), runs the ball down the field during the Penn State women's soccer game against Michigan on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Wolverine's 4-1.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State is continuing its upward ascent in TopDrawerSoccer's rankings.

The Nittany Lions are up to No. 12 in TopDrawerSoccer's latest top 25 poll.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TopDrawerSoccer/status/1381620634774560780?s=20

The Nittany Lions were formerly ranked No. 14, but after its most recent win in the Big Ten Tournament, the blue and white has jumped two spots in the poll.

This is Penn State's highest ranking by TopDrawerSoccer since being listed at No. 13 prior to the start of the season.

Penn State and Rutgers are the only Big Ten teams to be featured in TopDrawerSoccer's latest poll.

