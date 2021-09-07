Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Coffey (17)

Midfielder Sam Coffey (17) dribbles the ball down the field during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Minnesota on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions beat the Golden Gophers 3-0.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State takes a tumble in this week's rankings.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which is seven spots lower than last week's rankings.

The blue and white are coming off an 2-1 upset loss to the then No. 18 UCF Knights. This was Penn State's first loss of the season, ending a four-game win streak.

Penn State will have another ranked matchup in No. 3 Virginia on Thursday.

