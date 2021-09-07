Penn State takes a tumble in this week's rankings.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, which is seven spots lower than last week's rankings.

United Soccer Coaches has released the most recent Men’s and Women’s Rankings for Division I and II of NCAA and Junior College soccer, sponsored by Verizon.https://t.co/EZwDLqF6fS pic.twitter.com/eyHG57im0C — United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) September 7, 2021

The blue and white are coming off an 2-1 upset loss to the then No. 18 UCF Knights. This was Penn State's first loss of the season, ending a four-game win streak.

Penn State will have another ranked matchup in No. 3 Virginia on Thursday.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State women’s soccer announces team captains for 2021 season Penn State has announced its captains five games into the 2021 fall season.