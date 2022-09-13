Penn State has reentered the top 10 ahead of its conference opener.

The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 8 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released Tuesday.

The blue and white moved up three spots from No. 11 after defeating Liberty 2-1 last week, after dropping those same three spots the week prior.

Coach Erica Dambach's squad will return to action Sunday, facing Indiana on the road to kick off Big Ten play.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE