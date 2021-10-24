Penn State left things late on Saturday in its final regular season game on Sunday with a crucial road win.

The blue and white came back from a one-goal deficit with two second half goals against Michigan State in East Lansing.

The Nittany Lions finished with a 5-5 record in Big Ten matches and avoided a losing record in conference play, which would have been its first in program history.

Senior forward Camryn Evans scored Michigan State’s lone goal with just under 15 minutes remaining in the first half.

Evans found her target with an effort from just outside the penalty box after a deflection from fifth-year senior forward Ava Cook.

Redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel tied the game late in the second half on an assist from redshirt junior midfielder Maddie Myers to level proceedings.

The blue and white took the lead for good nearly five minutes later on a goal from sophomore forward Ellie Wheeler.

With the regular season now complete, the Nittany Lions will now shift their focus to the Big Ten tournament which begins on Oct. 29.

Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s match.

Offense sparks late comeback

In what has been a theme for the Nittany Lions this season, they once again were able to come back late with two clutch strikes.

Schlegel and Wheeler were able to spark the comeback win with late goals in the second half.

After struggling to take advantage of the opportunities the away team created in the first half, the Nittany Lions were able to score late to secure the victory.

The blue and white had multiple players with multiple shots on goal, including Schlegel, Wheeler and senior midfielder Rachel Wasserman.

Schlegel and senior midfielder Rachel Wasserman led the Nittany Lions attack with a strong volume of shots to apply pressure on the opposition defense.

Inconsistency on defense

The blue and white certainly had its moments on defense this season, but today was not a bright spot for the unit.

While the Nittany Lions only allowed the Spartans to fire off six shots with just two of them coming on target, they allowed a goal in the process.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman allowed a goal on the two shots she faced against Michigan State, and she has now allowed three in the past two games.

Penn State will look to sharpen up on the defensive side of the ball as the Big Ten tournament approaches.

Ending regular season

The matchup with Michigan State marked the final game of the 2021 regular season for Dambach and company.

The Nittany Lions were in the hot seat after the loss to unranked Michigan on Friday.

Its first losing Big Ten record in the history of Penn State women’s soccer loomed over the side with one game remaining on the regular season schedule.

With a win against the Spartans, the Nittany Lions post a 5-5 conference record and now head into the postseason play with considerable momentum after the comeback victory.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE