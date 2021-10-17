Despite a windy afternoon, Penn State’s senior day was not to be spoiled.

In a tightly contested affair, the Nittany Lions defeated Purdue 2-1.

The Boilermakers struck first on a goal by redshirt senior forward Sarah Griffith early on in the second half.

After struggling to create many opportunities on offense in the first half, the Nittany Lions were able to tie the score on a goal by junior midfielder Jordan Canniff later in the second half.

With just over 12 minutes remaining, redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel put one in the back of the net off an assist from fifth-year midfielder Sam Coffey to give the blue and white a 2-1 lead for the rest of the match.

With the goal Sunday, Canniff now has four goals and two assists in the last five games.

Redshirt goalkeeper Katherine Asman played well for the blue and white, making four saves in a winning effort.

Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova stopped two of six shots for the Boilermakers.

Thanks to the win, Penn State now sits at 10-5 with two games remaining in the regular season.

Purdue came in having won three straight games, and with the loss they move to 11-3-2 on the season.

It was an emotional game for the Nittany Lions, as it was senior day at Jeffrey Field, and the graduating seniors were honored before the game, including Coffey and fifth-year senior forward Kerry Abello.

Here are some takeaways from Sunday’s match.

Canniff comes up big again

In the last few games, Canniff has stepped up her game big time.

After a two-goal performance against Indiana last Wednesday, she followed up that performance with another goal Sunday, bringing her total up to four goals on the season.

Coach Erica Dambach had high praise for Canniff in the past, emphasizing her importance to the team.

While the Nittany Lions have plenty of offensive weapons in their arsenal, getting someone like Canniff involved in the scoring mix can only help the team moving forward.

Playing up to competition

The blue and white certainly didn’t overlook its opponent in Sunday’s match.

The Boilermakers came in at second in the Big Ten standings, however the Nittany Lions did not fret against a tough opponent.

After trailing early on, the squad was able to stifle Purdue on both sides en route to a crucial win late in the season.

Penn State also picked up a big shutout win against Indiana earlier this week, and the Hoosier also came in as a top-five team in the conference standings.

It is imperative for the Nittany Lions to pick up points wherever they can as the Big Ten Tournament approaches.

Clutch win once again

In what has seemingly been a theme for the blue and white this season, it picked up yet another win with a late goal in the second half.

Penn State is no stranger to late wins this season, as it scored late against NC State and Wisconsin earlier this season to pick up victories.

Although the Nittany Lions would likely prefer to not be in the position to score late in their matches, getting three points is what is most important for the team at this point in the season.

Michigan currently sits at third in the Big Ten standings, and the blue and white will look to get off to a hot start to pick up a win against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Thursday.

