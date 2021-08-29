Penn State has started 3-0 for the first time since 2017 with its close win over Hofstra.

The Nittany Lions took down the undefeated Pride 2-1 in their closest game of the season.

The blue and white’s offense started up early with a goal in the first couple of minutes. Penn State’s leading scorer junior Payton Linnehan managed to get past the keeper, resulting in an open goal for the Nittany Lions.

Later in the first half, Hofstra and Penn State traded goals as the Nittany Lion’s Ally Schlegel sent in a strike in the 14th minute, and the Pride’s Miri Taylor scored in the 21st minute.

The second half was quiet with neither team being able to find the back of the net.

However, there were a lot of shots in the second half of action as both teams combined for 28 shots in the entire game.

The Penn State defense kept Hotsfra out of the net, picking up its third victory of the season.

Penn State’s dynamic duo

With three games in the books, Penn State has a new offensive duo emerging.

The Nittany Lions’ Payton Linnehan and Ally Schlegel lead the team in scoring on the young season.

Linnehan had one goal today to up her total to five goals on the season. Last game against La Salle, she opened the floodgates scoring a hat trick in the first half of play.

Linnehan’s one goal was complemented by Shlegel’s offensive production on the day.

Shlegel scored her second goal of the season with a shot from inside the box giving Penn State the lead into the second half.

Combined the duo has seven goals on the season, and without the two of them the Nittany Lions would just have one goal in the 2021-22 campaign.

Penn State’s offensive duo will have to perform again as the Nitany Lions head to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.

Hofstra’s undefeated campaign comes to close

Hofstra came into today’s game with a clean record of 3-0 on the 2021-22 campaign.

The Pride were not ranked in week one’s United Coaches Poll, but held its three opponents to only one goal.

Hofstra had three blowout victories scoring 11 goals combined in the first three games of the season with its biggest wins over Stony Brook and Brown.

Penn State put a dent in Hofstra’s hopes of getting into the Top-25 after defeating the Pride.

Hofstra did hold its own against the No. 7 ranked Nittany Lions, but could not keep up with the offensive fire power of Penn State.

The Pride will look to switch things around on Sept. 2 against Columbia.

The Nittany Lions’ defense stays solid

Penn State’s defense held its own against Hofstra, just as it has done all season to this point.

The Nittany Lions only allowed one goal the entire game, and the shot was more accidental than on purpose.

On the season, the blue and white have only surrendered two goals, one in the season opener against UMass and one against Hofstra.

The wall for Penn State has been redshirt-junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman.

Asman had three saves against the Pride giving her a total of six on the season.

Other than Asman, the Nittany Lions’ defensive backs were successful at shutting down Hofstra’s offense on fast breaks.

Multiple times, the Pride was able to get themselves into one on one situations, but Mieke Schiemann and company were able to bring those opportunities to a halt.

Penn State’s defense will need to continue its dominance as it gets later into the season.

