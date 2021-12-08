Penn State women's soccer jumps back into United Soccer Coaches Poll to end season

After spending the last three weeks of the season unranked, Penn State found itself back in the top 25 to end the 2021 season.

Coach Erica Dambach and company punched in at No. 23 in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll of the season.

After our fifth consecutive Sweet-16, we finish the season ranked No. 23 in the final United Soccer Coaches poll.We have finished the season ranked 23 times in our 27 years as a program.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/9PzIptmz4D — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) December 8, 2021

Following a 5-5 run in conference play and a first-round exit from the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions struck a hot vein of form in the NCAA Tournament that took them to the Sweet 16.

Penn State outlasted then-No. 11 USC on penalty kicks before falling to South Carolina in the round of 16.

This marks the 23rd time in its 27-year history the blue and white has finished its season ranked.

