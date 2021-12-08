You are the owner of this article.
Penn State women's soccer jumps back into United Soccer Coaches Poll to end season

Penn State women's soccer vs. Purdue, Cori Dyke #5

Midfielder Cori Dyke (5) high-fives fans after Penn State women's soccer's win against Purdue at Jeffery Field, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Nittany Lions beat the Boilermakers 2-1.

 Ella Freda

After spending the last three weeks of the season unranked, Penn State found itself back in the top 25 to end the 2021 season.

Coach Erica Dambach and company punched in at No. 23 in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll of the season.

Following a 5-5 run in conference play and a first-round exit from the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions struck a hot vein of form in the NCAA Tournament that took them to the Sweet 16.

Penn State outlasted then-No. 11 USC on penalty kicks before falling to South Carolina in the round of 16.

This marks the 23rd time in its 27-year history the blue and white has finished its season ranked.

