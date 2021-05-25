Penn State Women's Soccer vs. Minnesota, Celebration


Penn State welcomed a new member to its coaching staff Tuesday night.

Sarah Lowdon was officially hired to coach Erica Dambach's staff, according to Lowdon's Twitter.

She was formerly the director of soccer operations for the University of Florida women’s soccer team, where she also served as a manager for three years.

Lowdon played collegiate soccer at Mississippi State and McNeese State University. Before that, Lowdon was a member of the Newcastle United Women’s Football Club.

Penn State’s new addition also has coaching experience with Sam Houston State, Wayland Baptist University and the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League.

In October 2019, Lowdon received her US Soccer Federation (USSF) National A-Senior Coaching License.

