Penn State continued its stretch of recent success with a 3-0 win over Indiana on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers came in having only lost one conference game this season, and the Nittany Lions were able to stifle them on both sides of the ball en route to three crucial points.

Junior midfielder Jordan Canniff had her first career multi-goal game with two scoring contributions on the night.

Meanwhile, fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey had her fifth goal in her last four games with a second-half goal from the penalty spot.

Canniff gave the majority of the credit for her individual performance to her teammates.

“It was awesome, it was definitely a great team win, and my teammates put me in a great position to score,” Canniff said. “It was an amazing feeling to be back out there full time and score two goals.”

After some recent struggles, redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman had a stellar individual performance of her own holding on to a clean sheet against the Hoosiers.

With the offense picking up, the defense along with Asman have risen to the occasion of late as well.

“No matter what comes our way, as a backline we just decided that we’re just gonna keep going,” Asman said.

Coach Erica Dambach was proud of her team’s effort against Indiana and the individual performances that came with it.

Coffey has been one of the main forces as she’s improved her play in recent matches, and Dambach noted how important her fifth-year captain is to the squad.

“Sam drives us, beyond just the goal scoring,” Dambach said. “Her work ethic, her energy, the stuff you don’t see, I think that’s the most important thing about Sam Coffey.”

“There’s so much behind-the-scenes, so much work day in and day out, and then obviously the icing on the cake with the goals.”

Dambach also noted how important it was to get someone like Canniff in the scoring mix.

“Jordan Canniff is an absolute class player, and she showed her class tonight,” Dambach said. “She has battled back from injury, she’s put the time in the rehab and you see it paying off for her and our team, tonight.”

“For me, she was the player of the match. That is Jordan Canniff’s quality, and I think we’ll see more and more of that.”

With Indiana now in the rear-view mirror, the Nittany Lions will now shift their focus to Purdue.

The Boilermakers currently sit at second in the Big Ten with a record of 10-2-2 overall and a 5-1 record in conference play.

With the regular season coming to a close, it is important for the blue and white to pick up points wherever it can.

Penn State has struggled this season against top-tier Big Ten opponents. This is a flaw the blue and white will have to quickly right as its last three opponents all sit in the top five of the conference.

It will be an emotional game for the Nittany Lions on Sunday as it will be the last game at Jeffrey Field for the seniors.

The match against Purdue is set to kickoff at Jeffrey Field at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

