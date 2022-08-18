The hype train is running strong for two Penn Staters who are gearing up for potential last season with the team.

Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt senior Ally Schlegel were named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the top player, as voted on by NCAA coaches, in both men's and women's soccer.

Both players were also named to the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch list and the Big Ten Players to Watch list this preseason.

The last Nittany Lion to win MAC Hermann Trophy was Rocky Rodriguez in 2015.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

