Preseason rankings season has officially begun at Penn State.

Kicking off the festivities is coach Erica Dambach's squad that ranked No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason rankings.

The blue and white garnered a 12-8-1 record in 2021 and added the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation to the mix.

The Nittany Lions will have their first chance to prove themselves Aug. 18 when they take on Georgetown at home.

