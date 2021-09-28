Penn State women's soccer vs. Ohio State, Abello (2)

Defender, midfielder, and forward Kerry Abello (2) goes down, missing the chance at a shot at Ohio State’s goal during the Penn State women’s soccer game against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Ohio State beat Penn State 1-0.

 Lily LaRegina

After three straight losses, Penn State took a tumble in the polls.

For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions are not ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

Before the 2021 campaign kicked off, the blue and white was ranked No. 10.

With four wins out the gate for Penn State, it shot up to its highest ranking of the season at No. 7.

However, with three losses in Big Ten play the Nittany Lions are on the outside looking in this week.

