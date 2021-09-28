After three straight losses, Penn State took a tumble in the polls.

For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions are not ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

Check out the latest #NCAASoccer rankings, sponsored by @Verizon. The full poll results can be found in the news section of our website or at this link:https://t.co/huUEMc7cjy pic.twitter.com/Hxu0dpxXN6 — United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) September 28, 2021

Before the 2021 campaign kicked off, the blue and white was ranked No. 10.

With four wins out the gate for Penn State, it shot up to its highest ranking of the season at No. 7.

However, with three losses in Big Ten play the Nittany Lions are on the outside looking in this week.

