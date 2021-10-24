Penn State has its path to the Big Ten Championship has been laid out.
The Nittany Lions take on Michigan in the first round of the conference tournament on Oct. 31 in Ann Arbor.
⚽ 🏆 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 #𝐁𝟏𝐆𝐖𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭!— Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) October 24, 2021
Eight teams will kick off postseason play Oct. 31, beginning their chase to the #B1G Tournament title and an automatic berth into the @NCAASoccer Tournament.
🗞️ https://t.co/FhR67kqB7x pic.twitter.com/1nImZHj9LR
Penn State played Michigan in the second-to-last game of the regular season and were shutout 2-0.
The blue and white wrapped up the regular season with a 2-1 victory over Michigan State.
Penn State comes in at the six-seed in the tournament with the second-highest team in Purdue on its side of the bracket.
The Nittany Lions beat Purdue toward the end of the regular season 2-1.
