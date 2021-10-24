Penn State has its path to the Big Ten Championship has been laid out.

The Nittany Lions take on Michigan in the first round of the conference tournament on Oct. 31 in Ann Arbor.

Penn State played Michigan in the second-to-last game of the regular season and were shutout 2-0.

The blue and white wrapped up the regular season with a 2-1 victory over Michigan State.

Penn State comes in at the six-seed in the tournament with the second-highest team in Purdue on its side of the bracket.

The Nittany Lions beat Purdue toward the end of the regular season 2-1.

