The field for the spring 2021 NCAA Tournament is set, and Penn State knows its path to the national title.

The Nittany Lions earned an at-large bid for their 26th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They will play Alabama State in the first round April 27 or 28.

Nittany Lions are in! 26 straight NCAA Tournaments for the Nittany Lions!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/RqUUXKYKmj — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) April 19, 2021

Should Penn State defeat the Hornets, it would face No. 16 seed Vanderbilt in the second round April 30 or May 1.

A victory in the second round could set up a contest with No. 1 seed Florida State in the third round.

The entire NCAA Tournament is set to take place in Cary, North Carolina and the surrounding areas.

Coach Erica Dambach's team, which has posted a 10-2-1 overall record in 2021, heads to North Carolina following a semifinal exit to eventual champion Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament.

