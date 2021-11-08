Penn State women's soccer has experienced a roller coaster of a fall season, ending with a 11-7 record.

While it was not the best record the team has seen, the team's effort has paid off enough to earn it a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions will appear in the national tournament for the 27th season in a row in as the blue and white will take on Monmouth in the opening round.

The dates and times of the match have yet to be announced.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE