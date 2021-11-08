Women's Soccer vs. Indiana

Forward Ellie Kershner (24) yells to her teammates on the sidelines after scoring the first goal of the game during the Penn State women's soccer match against Indiana University on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Jeffrey Field. Penn State defeated Indiana 3-0.

 Regan Gross

Penn State women's soccer has experienced a roller coaster of a fall season, ending with a 11-7 record.

While it was not the best record the team has seen, the team's effort has paid off enough to earn it a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions will appear in the national tournament for the 27th season in a row in as the blue and white will take on Monmouth in the opening round.

The dates and times of the match have yet to be announced. 

