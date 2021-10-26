Penn State women’s soccer fell out of the top 25 in the latest set of women’s soccer rankings.

11. BYU12. Tennessee13. Pepperdine14. SMU15. Xavier16. Mississippi 17. Michigan18. Purdue19. Auburn20. Texas21. Georgetown22. Notre Dame23. South Florida24. Brown25. Santa Clara — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) October 26, 2021

The Nittany Lions split their matches this week, recording a 2-0 loss to Michigan last Thursday and following it up with a 2-1 victory over Michigan State on Sunday.

Penn State came into the week ranked No. 24 in the country according to the United Soccer Coaches Poll, but its loss to Michigan was enough to bounce the blue and white from the rankings.

The blue and white have an opportunity to get revenge as its plays Michigan in its next match on Halloween to start the Big Ten Tournament.

