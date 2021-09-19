In a tightly contested match, No. 16 Rutgers defeated No. 8 Penn State 2-1 in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Each played a very clean game with seven fouls committed by the Nittany Lions and six committed by the Scarlet Knights. No cards were given by the officials on Sunday.

Rutgers struck first in the second half on a goal by sophomore forward Sam Kroeger before senior forward Rachel Wasserman evened up the score later on in the half for the Nittany Lions.

Sophomore midfielder Becci Fluchel scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot for the Scarlet Knights with just under 10 minutes remaining.

It was a homecoming affair of sorts for senior midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri, the former Penn State star who transferred to Rutgers this past summer.

This is the second loss of the season for coach Erica Dambach’s team, as it moves to 6-2 on the season.

Penn State will now return to play at Jeffrey Field for the first time since Aug. 29 as it takes on Northwestern and Ohio State this week.

Here are the biggest storylines from Sunday’s match.

Long road trip finally comes to an end

It has been awhile since the Nittany Lions played in front of the Park Avenue Army, and they are likely chomping at the bit to get back to playing in front of their student section.

Penn State has not played at Jeffrey Field since a victory over Hofstra on Aug. 29, and they will now take on Northwestern and Ohio State at home this upcoming week.

There were a lot of positives to take away from the four game road trip, including a win against top-rated Virginia.

In a tightly contested match between two of the best in the Big Ten, Rutgers did just enough to come out with the victory over the Nittany Lions

The blue and white will now play two more games at home before heading on the road again to take on Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Offensive struggles, defense thrives

It was not a big day for the Nittany Lions offensively with just the one goal scored against Rutgers.

Penn State outshot the Scarlet Knights 10-8, and converted on one of its two shots on goal.

Sunday’s heavyweight bout was not the cleanest offensive game for the normally potent blue and white offense.

The defense was the key today for both sides, but redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman only managed to save three of five shots faced for Penn State.

Red and white senior goalkeeper Megan McClleland made three saves on four shots faced for Rutgers.

This is just the third time this season that the Nittany Lions have been held to just one goal, and they will look to jumpstart their offense in the coming week.

Homecoming match for Tagliaferri

One of the biggest storylines heading into this match was that of Tagliaferri having to face her former teammates and coaches.

The former Penn State star played her first match against her former team after using an extra year of eligibility to transfer to Rutgers.

The hot handed attacking midfielder didn’t have as much of an impact as she would have liked with her one shot on target was saved by Asman.

Tagliaferri is one of the most dangerous players in the Big Ten. Keeping her out of the scoring mix was crucial for the Nittany Lions but ultimately not enough to get anything out of Sunday’s game.

