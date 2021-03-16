Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Tagliaferri (19)
Buy Now

Midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri (19) runs with the ball during the soccer game against Rutgers at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Rutgers defeated Penn State 3-2.

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State didn't have the week it was hoping for, and its new ranking reflects its recent result.

Following an uninspiring performance in their 2-2 draw against Ohio State Saturday, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 11 in Tuesday's United Soccer Coaches' poll, one spot lower than their previous ranking a week ago.

The blue and white has swapped places with South Carolina, who now sits at No. 10.

The poll's top nine teams remained unchanged, with Florida State still leading the pack at No. 1, followed by North Carolina and UCLA.

Coach Erica Dambach's team has a chance to bounce back and heighten its national stature in its upcoming two-game homestand against Minnesota and Michigan Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags