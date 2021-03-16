Penn State didn't have the week it was hoping for, and its new ranking reflects its recent result.

Following an uninspiring performance in their 2-2 draw against Ohio State Saturday, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 11 in Tuesday's United Soccer Coaches' poll, one spot lower than their previous ranking a week ago.

The blue and white has swapped places with South Carolina, who now sits at No. 10.

The poll's top nine teams remained unchanged, with Florida State still leading the pack at No. 1, followed by North Carolina and UCLA.

Coach Erica Dambach's team has a chance to bounce back and heighten its national stature in its upcoming two-game homestand against Minnesota and Michigan Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

