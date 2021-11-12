Penn State women's soccer dominates Monmouth in NCAA Tournament opener, Linnehan returns

Penn State women’s soccer made its opening appearance at the 2021 NCAA tournament against Monmouth on a clear but chilly Friday night at Jeffrey Field.

The Nittany Lions throttled the Hawks to start off the national tournament in a 3-1 win at home.

Redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel scored the first goal of the game early in the first half for the Nittany Lions with an assist from Kerry Abello in the 26th minute of the match after a slow start to the first half.

For the first time since September, junior forward Payton Linnehan stepped on to the pitch for the blue and white in the 30th minute

Only nine minutes later, the junior forward brought the Nittany Lions their second goal with an assist from sophomore forward Elle Kershner.

Senior forward Rachel Wasserman scored the third goal of the game in the 75th minute for the Nittany Lions with an assist from Ally Schlegel.

Monmouth put themselves on the board for the first time in the 78th minute, with a goal from sophomore forward Rachel Ludwick, assisted by senior forward Lauren Karabin.

Here are the biggest storylines from Friday’s game.

Chances early on

The first half consisted of multiple opportunities for each team to score and subsequently many missed chances to increase the home side’s lead.

Penn State’s Natalie Wilson took a shot from range within the first ten minutes, but the sophomore midfielder hit the side of the net.

Even though Penn State was unable to capitalize on its chance more often, coach Erica Dambach’s team kept important offensive pressure to keep the Hawks at bay all night.

Penn State outshot Monmouth 16-2 in the first half, with the score being 2-0 at the half.

Linnehan makes comeback

Penn State’s Linnehan made her first big appearance on the field since early on in the season, wearing a knee brace.

Despite not having played a minute in almost 2 months, Linnehan would go on to score the second goal of the game for the Nittany Lions.

The forward looked like herself as she made several of her signature speedy runs down the flank.

Linnehan led the team in shots on the goal. Although playing for less than half the game, her substitution was a secret weapon for the blue and white.

Schlegel leads offense

Schlegel kept the Hawks on their toes from the start of the game, and the striker pulled through in leading the Nittany Lions in shots.

The attacker made use of her physicality on Friday, and Schlegel was swarmed by defenders any time the ball got into Monmouth’s territory.

Schlegel scored the first goal of the game and did not slow down after that.

The forward also provided an assist to Wasserman in the 75th minute, the first goal of the second half.

After being relatively unproductive by the young striker’s lofty standards this season, Schlegel put up a breakthrough performance against Monmouth to power her side into the second round of the tournament.

